Coalition Urges Tulsans To Help Look After Their Unhoused Neighbors During Cold Snap

With several days of below freezing temperatures ahead, outreach teams are asking Tulsans for help caring for people experiencing homelessness.

Outreach teams representing multiple organizations are working day and night to transport people in need of shelter. For unhoused people choosing to shelter in place, they're distributing life-saving supplies.

A Way Home for Tulsa, Housing Solutions and the City of Tulsa encourage people to use an online request form if they see someone in need of shelter or assistance. If there is an emergency, people should call 911.

"Housing Solutions and its A Way Home for Tulsa partners are grateful for the concern of so many Tulsans especially during this cold snap, together we can make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring," said Housing Solutions Executive Director Becky Gligo.

The organizations are also accepting donations to support their work. People who want to donate can text TULSA to 44-321 or email Housing Solutions at outreach@housingsolutionstulsa.org to coordinate drop off of essential items like socks, gloves, coats, hand warmers and blankets.

There are two warming centers in Tulsa open 24/7: John 3:16 Mission at 506 N Cheyenne Ave. and Salvation Army Center of Hope at 102 N Denver Ave. Capacity limits are in place at both sites because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Tulsa’s overflow shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness at the former juvenile detention center is currently serving an additional 57 individuals due to inclement weather, maxing out the capacity at 116.