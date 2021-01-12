Cole Opposes House Resolution Urging Pence And Cabinet To Remove Trump Following Attack

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), ranking member on the House Rules Committee, appearing virtually at a Jan. 12 committee meeting to debate a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to use his powers under the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.
    Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), ranking member on the House Rules Committee, appearing virtually at a Jan. 12 committee meeting to debate a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to use his powers under the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.
    C-SPAN

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said Tuesday he opposes a non-binding resolution introduced by House Democrats that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and confer with the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in inciting Wednesday's insurrectionist attack on the Capitol.

Cole, the ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee, said at a committee meeting held virtually Tuesday morning he did not believe it proper for Congress to adopt such a resolution, calling it "misguided and inappropriate for the legislative branch to pursue."

"We should call this resolution what it is: a transparent attempt to pressure the vice president into performing a duty he does not believe is necessary at this time," Cole said. 

"The House has no role in initiating section four of the 25th Amendment, not even through a non-binding resolution, and we should not pretend otherwise," Cole said. 

The 25th Amendment allows a vice president and the majority of the president's cabinet to declare a sitting president unfit to serve, which House Democrats argue applies after Trump helped encourage a mob attack on the Capitol building to prevent the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

When the House reconvened after the pro-Trump attack, Cole, along with Oklahoma's entire House delegation, still voted to object to the results of the election in two states that chose Biden over Trump based on evidenceless claims of fraud. 

House Democrats have also introduced an article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection," expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. Cole's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning regarding whether he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, should be impeached or should resign. 

Related Content

After Attack, All 5 Oklahoma US Representatives Still Vote To Oppose Certified Election Results

By Jan 7, 2021
Rep. Stephanie Bice

Despite the attack on the United States Capitol by violent pro-Trump extremists that sent both the Senate and House of Representatives into lockdown and left four people dead in its wake, all five members of Oklahoma's House delegation voted to object to accepting the certified results of the presidential election in Arizona and Pennsylvania, states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Congressional Delegation All-Republican Again as Incumbents Hold Seats, Bice Beats Horn

By Nov 4, 2020

Oklahoma's congressional delegation is entirely Republican once again.

In one of the most-watched races of the 2020 election, Oklahoma Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe won re-election and got one of the earliest calls of the night from the Associated Press.

Right around 7 p.m., the AP called the race for Inhofe over Democratic challenger Abby Broyles, before any Election Day results had even come in.

At his Tulsa watch party, Inofe predicted Republicans would hold the Senate.

Mullin Seen On Video Refusing To Mask In Crowded Room While Sheltering During Attack

By Jan 11, 2021
Punchbowl News

This story was updated at 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, to include news of a second House lawmaker, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), testing positive for COVID-19 after the lockdown.

  

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) was captured on video refusing to wear a mask when offered one as lawmakers sheltered in a crowded conference room during the dramatic Wednesday attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.