Cole Opposes House Resolution Urging Pence And Cabinet To Remove Trump Following Attack

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said Tuesday he opposes a non-binding resolution introduced by House Democrats that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and confer with the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in inciting Wednesday's insurrectionist attack on the Capitol.

Cole, the ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee, said at a committee meeting held virtually Tuesday morning he did not believe it proper for Congress to adopt such a resolution, calling it "misguided and inappropriate for the legislative branch to pursue."

"We should call this resolution what it is: a transparent attempt to pressure the vice president into performing a duty he does not believe is necessary at this time," Cole said.

"The House has no role in initiating section four of the 25th Amendment, not even through a non-binding resolution, and we should not pretend otherwise," Cole said.

The 25th Amendment allows a vice president and the majority of the president's cabinet to declare a sitting president unfit to serve, which House Democrats argue applies after Trump helped encourage a mob attack on the Capitol building to prevent the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

When the House reconvened after the pro-Trump attack, Cole, along with Oklahoma's entire House delegation, still voted to object to the results of the election in two states that chose Biden over Trump based on evidenceless claims of fraud.

House Democrats have also introduced an article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection," expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. Cole's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning regarding whether he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses, should be impeached or should resign.