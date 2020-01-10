Related Program: 
Museum Confidential

Colleen Dilenschneider

By 27 minutes ago

One name keeps popping up as one of the most important younger voices on the future of museums. That name is Colleen Dilenschneider. Through short videos, presentations, and data driven articles at her website, Colleen consistently boils down industry studies and presents them in a digestible, reliably optimistic way. Think of a museum-focused Malcolm Gladwell...who's a giddy millennial. On this episode of MC, we chat with Colleen about that future she’s always talking about.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.    

Tags: 
Museum Confidential
Podcast
Season Three
Listen
Philbrook Museum of Art
Jeff Martin
Public Radio Tulsa
Scott Gregory
Colleen Dilenschneider

Related Content

Frank Lloyd Wright Revisited

By Dec 20, 2019
Courtesy

2019 marks the 60th anniversary (October 1959) of New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The Guggenheim was the final and perhaps crowning achievement of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. This year is also the 60th anniversary of Wright’s death (April 1959). All these decades later, the legendary architect remains a complicated figure.