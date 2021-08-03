Comedy Series Shot On Muscogee Nation Reservation Premieres In Tulsa

A comedy series shot entirely on the Muscogee Nation reservation premiered last night at Circle Cinema.

Sterlin Harjo co-created Reservation Dogs with fellow writer Taika Watiti. Harjo said writing a comedy was a natural choice.

“Because we’re funny. Native people are funny. And we never get shown as funny. We always get shown as depressing or sad or soulless and faceless like zombies. Native humor is very specific. Just putting that on the screen is something Taika and I have always wanted to do.”

Principal Chief David Hill attended the premiere along with Muscogee Nation’s Chief of Staff Tracie Revis.

Revis said the show was honest.

“Sterlin being a local guy - actually coming from this community - he knows what our communities look like, and it’s really important to him that we really truly represent and we don’t gloss over who we are,” said Revis.

Chief Hill said the show, that follows the exploits of several teenagers on the reservation, reminded him of growing up.

“Some of that I lived through. It kind of brought me back in time.”

The series will be available on Hulu August 9th.