Coming Soon to Guthrie Green: Tulsa VegFest

More and more people these days are getting interested in -- and are, in fact, adopting -- a plant-based lifestyle. Healthy eating, healthy cooking, healthy living, and just taking more control over one's health, period: these practices all seem to be increasingly "mainstream" in America today. And so, in that spirit, the first-ever Tulsa VegFest will happen on Saturday the 4th at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa. The event is free to all, running from 10am to 4pm, and it will feature speakers from around the U.S. who are experts in their fields; a plant-based food court; various vendors and exhibitors; kids' activities; and more. Our guest is Krisann Polito-Moller, a yoga teacher, plant-based-living expert, and former Tulsa resident, who is one of the organizers of this event.

