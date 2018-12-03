Related Program: 
Coming to Terms with Our Terms for Tulsa's Past: A New Name for a Key Commission

  • Aired on Friday, November 30th.
    Aired on Friday, November 30th.
    Photo by KWGS News

Our guest is State Senator Kevin Matthews, who recently held a press conference to announce that the name of the 1921 Race Riot Commission has been officially changed to the 1921 Race Massacre Commission. As Matthews, who chairs this Commission, noted at the conference: "The fact that it was called a riot was one of the reasons given for turning down insurance claims, and it has been offensive to many in the affected area for 97 years. After being made aware of the significance of the term, the Commission has decided to officially change its name." Matthews joins us to discuss these two terms in detail -- i.e., "riot" and "massacre" -- and to also discuss the reasons behind this important name change.

"The Sawners of Chandler: A Pioneering Power Couple in Pre-Civil Rights Oklahoma" (Encore Broadcast)

By Nov 20, 2018

(Note: This interview first aired back in May.) On this edition of ST, an interesting discussion with Hannibal B. Johnson, the Tulsa-based attorney, local historian, and prolific author. He joins us to talk about his book, "The Sawners of Chandler: A Pioneering Power Couple in Pre-Civil Rights Oklahoma." As is noted of this eye-opening book at Mr.

A Conversation with Ricco Wright, Proprietor of the Black Wall Street Gallery

By Nov 16, 2018

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we get to know Ricco Wright, who owns and operates the nonprofit Black Wall Street Gallery, a recently created art space on Greenwood Avenue. After Wright graduated from Union High School, he studied mathematics as a Bill Gates Scholar at Langston University. Thereafter he earned a doctorate in math at Columbia University, after which he lived and worked in New York City for a decade. As Wright tells us, his own passion for the arts -- visual, musical, verbal, and otherwise -- flourished considerably while he was based in NYC.

A Chat with DeVon Douglass, Tulsa's Newly Named Chief Resilience Officer

By Aug 21, 2018

On this edition of ST, we learn about the City of Tulsa's in-depth and multifaceted efforts to address issues of resilience, equity, and racial disparity across various demographic and geographic sections of our community. Our guest is DeVon Douglass, who was recently appointed by Mayor G.T. Bynum as Tulsa's Chief Resilience Officer. Before this appointment, Douglass served as the Economic Opportunity and Poverty Policy Analyst for the Oklahoma Policy Institute.

"Growing Up with the Country: Family, Race, and Nation after the Civil War"

By Jul 31, 2018

Our guest on ST is Kendra Taira Field, an assistant professor of history and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at Tufts University.

"How the FBI Used a Famous Photographer to Infiltrate the Civil Rights Movement" (Encore Broadcast)

By Jul 10, 2018

(Note: This interview originally aired back in April.) Our guest is Marc Perrusquia, a journalist with the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper, where he's worked for the past three decades. Perrusquia has a new book out, a very compelling work of history called "A Spy in Canaan: How the FBI Used a Famous Photographer to Infiltrate the Civil Rights Movement." As was noted of this book by Kirkus Reviews: "The story of an African-American photographer who spent 18 years feeding information to the FBI....

"Another View of the Tulsa Race Riot" -- A Lecture Here at TU by Herb Boyd

By Sep 13, 2017

On this edition of ST, we speak with Herb Boyd, an award-winning journalist and historian who's also the author of several books on black history and activism, including biographies of James Baldwin and Sugar Ray Robinson; his latest book is a remarkable 300-year history of African-American life and politics in his hometown of Detroit. Boyd, who now teaches at the City College of New York, will be giving a free-to-the-public lecture tonight, the 12th, at 7pm here at TU.

A New App from the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum -- "Virtual Exhibit: 1921 Tulsa Race Riot"

By Nov 19, 2014
File Photo

On this edition of ST, we welcome two members of the staff at the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum: Michelle Place is the Executive Director, and Ian D. Swart is the Archivist and Curator of Collections. Both are with us to talk about a recently created app from the Tulsa Historical Society, which is based on what's far and away the most-asked-about historical event at the THS: the Tulsa Race Riot.

Chris Combs (of Tulsa's World-Famous Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey) and His "Race Riot Suite"

By Rich Fisher