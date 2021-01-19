Commemoration Fund Taking Applications From Programs To Fix Injustices Affecting Tulsans Of Color

Applications are now being accepted for the Commemoration Fund, a charitable trust intended to honor the memory of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Commemoration Fund was established in June by the Zarrow Family Foundation. Its focus is supporting nonprofits that help Black, Indigenous, Latinx and people of color in the community.

"The mission of the fund is to support bold and innovative efforts to correct social, political and economic injustices that impact people of color in the Tulsa community. And so, the grants that the fund will provide go to address disparities that are rooted in white supremacy and systemic racism," said Commemoration Fund Program Officer Clarence Boyd.

The Commemoration Fund board is believed to be the first in state history made up entirely of people of color. Boyd said in addition to disparities affecting the community, board members are also well aware of the lack of representation in nonprofit leadership nationwide.

"One of the things that we want to do and one of the goals of the Commemoration Fund very, very early on was to elevate those leaders and executive directors and staff that are composed of people of color. And what we found is a lot of organizations aren’t really looking internally and having those conversations," Boyd said.

Applicants can apply at zarrow.org/commemorationfund by Feb. 12 for up to $100,000 for one year or $250,000 for three- to five-year programs. Grants could take the form of scholarships, justice and diversion initiatives, or support for health and mental health care.

Awards will be announced in May. The Commemoration Fund is expected to award at least $6 million in grants over five to seven years.

Tags: 
Racism
Philanthropy

Related Content

Zarrow Family Commits Charitable Trust to Helping Tulsans of Color

By Jun 16, 2020

A local charitable trust is being transformed to honor the memory of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by helping Tulsans of color.

The Zarrow Families Foundation will likely offer at least $6 million over five to seven years through the newly established Commemoration Fund.

Retired Ronald McDonald House President and CEO Glenda Love-Williams is a member of its inaugural advisory board, which exclusively represents the people they’ll help.

Incarceration Of Black Oklahomans Up Disproportionately During Pandemic: Report

By Dec 23, 2020
FWD.us / Terence Crutcher Foundation

A new report from a pair of criminal justice advocacy group says the state of Oklahoma has disproportionately imprisoned Black residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victory Pastor, Fired Employee, Congressional Candidate Meet To Reconcile After Racist Message

By Oct 23, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Kojo Asamoa-Caesar says he's no stranger to ugly remarks based on the color of his skin. The former teacher and school principal says over the course of his campaign challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Kevin Hern in Oklahoma's First Congressional District, he's heard more than his share of racist comments.

"It's unfortunate. It truly is unfortunate that I have become numb through this process of running for office," Asamoa-Caesar, who is Black, said.

Still, one recent comment left him surprised, less because of its contents and more because of who it came from.