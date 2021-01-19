Commemoration Fund Taking Applications From Programs To Fix Injustices Affecting Tulsans Of Color

Applications are now being accepted for the Commemoration Fund, a charitable trust intended to honor the memory of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Commemoration Fund was established in June by the Zarrow Family Foundation. Its focus is supporting nonprofits that help Black, Indigenous, Latinx and people of color in the community.

"The mission of the fund is to support bold and innovative efforts to correct social, political and economic injustices that impact people of color in the Tulsa community. And so, the grants that the fund will provide go to address disparities that are rooted in white supremacy and systemic racism," said Commemoration Fund Program Officer Clarence Boyd.

The Commemoration Fund board is believed to be the first in state history made up entirely of people of color. Boyd said in addition to disparities affecting the community, board members are also well aware of the lack of representation in nonprofit leadership nationwide.

"One of the things that we want to do and one of the goals of the Commemoration Fund very, very early on was to elevate those leaders and executive directors and staff that are composed of people of color. And what we found is a lot of organizations aren’t really looking internally and having those conversations," Boyd said.

Applicants can apply at zarrow.org/commemorationfund by Feb. 12 for up to $100,000 for one year or $250,000 for three- to five-year programs. Grants could take the form of scholarships, justice and diversion initiatives, or support for health and mental health care.

Awards will be announced in May. The Commemoration Fund is expected to award at least $6 million in grants over five to seven years.