Commission Approves Renumbering Several Oklahoma Highways

Some segments of Oklahoma highways are getting renumbered.

The state transportation commission approved a slate of them last week, including a new State Highway 375 designation that includes the Indian Nations Turnpike and creation of I-240, a loop around the Oklahoma City metro that spans I-40 and the Kickapoo and Kilpatrick Turnpikes.

Transportation Secretary Tom Gatz said the changes will help drivers and any devices they use with navigation, especially with the OKC metro loop.

"That's common practice across the country, and you'll see that in many of the metropolitan areas. And that update will really be beneficial, as far as everything from signage to how do you describe that route on a green-and-white sign?" Gatz said.

Other changes include designating the H.E. Bailey Turnpike Norman Spur as State Highway 4, designating Chickasaw Turnpike as State Highway 301 and designating the Cimarron Turnpike Spur as State Highway 312. State highway designations approved by the commission are now in effect. 

"The interstate designation will — has a few more steps to go through. That will have to go to the AASHTO routing and numbering committee, and then on to [the Federal Highway Administration] for their approval, which will take a little bit of time," Gatz said.

AASHTO is the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. 

State highway designations for toll roads are nothing new. The Creek and Muskogee turnpikes were designated state highways 364 and 351 several years ago.

