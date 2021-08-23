Committee Chooses Route 66 Bus Rapid Transit Line Taking 11th Street To Garnett

After months of planning, a steering committee has chosen an alignment for Tulsa’s Route 66 bus rapid transit line.

It will follow 11th Street from downtown to Garnett Road before turning south to take 21st Street to its terminus at Eastgate Metroplex. Five north-south legs to take buses from 11th to 21st street were considered. The committee evaluated them based on multiple data points, including demographics, access to jobs and social services, and existing transit ridership, and Garnett was the clear best option.

"By doing this, we’re covering more Route 66 landmarks and destinations. We have a variety of parks, schools, groceries, employment, et cetera. So, the data actually told us that selecting this alignment would cover most of these uses and the built environment component as well as the connectivity," said Tulsa Planning Office Senior Planner Paulina Baeza.

The steering committee will continue to work on branding and marketing for the Route 66 BRT line, as well as land use planning. That will include a program waiving application fees for property owners along the route who want to rezone.

"More walkable, bikeable, higher density, mixed-use type of zoning that will obviously provide more opportunity access for everyone," Baeza said.

A proposal should go to the city council for approval in October. A similar program has been used along the Aero Peoria Avenue BRT line, but the Route 66 version could also include a provision offering higher amounts of revolving loan funds along with waived application fees.

Tulsa Transit's launch date for the Route 66 BRT service has not been determined.