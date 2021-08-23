Committee Chooses Route 66 Bus Rapid Transit Line Taking 11th Street To Garnett

By 1 hour ago

A slide from a presentation showing the chosen Route 66 bus rapid transit line alignment shows some of its destinations on its eastern edge after running south along Garnett Road.
Credit Tulsa Planning Office

After months of planning, a steering committee has chosen an alignment for Tulsa’s Route 66 bus rapid transit line.

It will follow 11th Street from downtown to Garnett Road before turning south to take 21st Street to its terminus at Eastgate Metroplex. Five north-south legs to take buses from 11th to 21st street were considered. The committee evaluated them based on multiple data points, including demographics, access to jobs and social services, and existing transit ridership, and Garnett was the clear best option.

"By doing this, we’re covering more Route 66 landmarks and destinations. We have a variety of parks, schools, groceries, employment, et cetera. So, the data actually told us that selecting this alignment would cover most of these uses and the built environment component as well as the connectivity," said Tulsa Planning Office Senior Planner Paulina Baeza.

The steering committee will continue to work on branding and marketing for the Route 66 BRT line, as well as land use planning. That will include a program waiving application fees for property owners along the route who want to rezone.

"More walkable, bikeable, higher density, mixed-use type of zoning that will obviously provide more opportunity access for everyone," Baeza said.

A proposal should go to the city council for approval in October. A similar program has been used along the Aero Peoria Avenue BRT line, but the Route 66 version could also include a provision offering higher amounts of revolving loan funds along with waived application fees.

Tulsa Transit's launch date for the Route 66 BRT service has not been determined.

Tags: 
BRT (Bus Rapid Transit)
Transportation
Tulsa Transit

Related Content

Tulsa Transit Rolls Out 4 New, Electric Buses

By Aug 3, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Tulsa Transit has added its first all-electric buses to the fleet.

The four Proterra ZX5, 40-foot buses unveiled Tuesday were designed and built in the USA.

Proterra Transit Team Senior Director Lauren Cochran Scoville said the environmental benefits of going electric are clear. Each diesel engine–driven bus taken off the road means 230,000 fewer pounds of carbon pollution — and that’s not the only benefit of ditching combustion engines.

Route for Tulsa's Route 66 Bus Rapid Transit Line Taking Shape

By Oct 26, 2020

The route for Tulsa’s second bus rapid transit line is starting to shape up.

A study INCOG presented last week to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission showed the Route 66 BRT would include segments on 11th Street from downtown to Harvard Avenue and on 21st Street from Garnett Road to Eastgate Metroplex.

Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commissioner Ted Reeds said that presents a good opportunity for commuters near the city’s eastern edge.

City of Tulsa Planning Incentive Programs to Spur Business Development along Bus Rapid Transit Lines

By Dec 3, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Updated Dec. 7, 11:20 a.m.  

The City of Tulsa’s economic development team will roll out two incentives early next year to encourage business growth along bus rapid transit lines.

One program will reimburse city fees levied on businesses along Aero’s existing Peoria Avenue line and coming Route 66 line. The other will set up a revolving loan fund with the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation to offer low-interest loans to commercial and retail establishments.