Committee Recommends Name for New McLain High School Field House

McLain High School’s new, 1,200-seat field house has gone without a formal name since it opened in November, but a committee has recommended one after a public survey.

Tulsa Public Schools Board Member Jennettie Marshall served on the committee and said the choice of Tulsa McLain Athletics Center is meant to send a message to the community.

"To let them know that we are still on top and we are still winners and that we’re going to carry on the legacy of Tulsa McLain," Marshall said.

Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Director Gil Cloud said areas within the facility should be named after important figures in the school’s sports history, including coaches Mike Bolton, Luther Pegues and Joe Shoulders, and athlete Tatia Brown.

"Tatia Brown was an outstanding high school basketball player at McLain High School. She also played on a national championship team at Louisiana Tech," Cloud said. "All four of these went into our hall of fame over the last six years."

The TPS Board must approve the recommendations before they become officials and will vote on the proposal next month.

McLain’s new, $12 million athletics center opened in November.

"Every vote on these four facilities was unanimous. There was a group there that really cared about McLain High School and cared about the future of what McLain would look like," Cloud said.

Since the facility opened, it's been referred to as Titan Arena.