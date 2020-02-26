Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Hires New CEO

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has hired a new CEO.

Starting March 30, Lori Long will take the helm from interim CEO Ryan Walker, the food bank's chief operating officer.

"We’re excited to have her on board. She has a lot of experience, just a wealth of knowledge from the nonprofit industry. She’s led successful capital campaigns ad most recently, she’s been with The Center in Tulsa," Walker said.

Long has been executive director of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges for 12 years, leading their recent campaign to raise $12 million for a 37,000-square foot expansion.

Previous food bank CEO Eileen Bradshaw took charge of Life Senior Services in August 2019.

"It is a true honor for me to serve as the next chief executive officer of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma," Long said in a statement. "I have long admired the organization throughout my career and I will serve it with great pride. For many senior citizens, children, veterans and other vulnerable populations, hunger is a real issue in our communities that everyone can support and impact in a positive manner."

Long will have a new program to oversee when she arrives at the food bank. Walker said thanks to a $250,000 grant, they’ve bought a semi-truck and trailer to haul fruits and vegetables to underserved areas.

"And we think over the course of a year, we will be able to pump about 3 million pounds of fresh produce into those rural counties that historically have not had great access to healthy, nutritious food," Walker said.

Last fiscal year, the food bank distributed more than 28 million pounds of food and products through a network of more than 720 programs and partners in 24 counties.