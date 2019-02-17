Complicated Forecast Ahead

Skies are forecast to clear from west to east during the day today across Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. No hazardous weather is anticipated through tonight. A complicated forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday night as a cold airmass will be in place over the region ahead of a low pressure system expected to lift northeast into the Plains. This will allow for the potential for multiple precipitation types over much of Eastern Oklahoma and also Northwest Arkansas. At this time...a rain and wintry mix looks possible north of Interstate 40...with a rain and freezing rain mix possible along and south of Interstate 40. Closer to the Red River...precipitation looks to remain as rain. Uncertainties remain with locations of these precipitation types and also amounts of snow and ice accumulations. Continue to stay up to date with latest forecasts as amounts and locations are refined over the next couple of days.