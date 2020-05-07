Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma Rise to 4,330, Deaths up to 260

By 31 minutes ago

Credit National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 4,330.

Seven additional deaths were also reported, and 260 Oklahomans have now died from the illness since March 18.

Two deaths happened in the past day, and the rest happened between April 20 and Tuesday. Five of the people who died were age 65 or older. The other two were between 50 and 64 years old.

The jump in cases came after three successive days of fewer than 100 new cases. The number of new cases was higher than the number of people considered to have recovered from COVID-19 in the past day, 76.

The state now considers 2,985 people to have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since they were diagnosed. That leaves Oklahoma with 1,345 known, active cases of the illness.

Over the course of the outbreak, 805 people have been hospitalized, and 223 are currently in the hospital.

The state health department reported 87,459 specimens have now been tested. Officials say there are more than 80 testing sites across the state, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has said anyone who wants a test can now get one. Details and requirements for testing sites are available from the state health department.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Sheriff: COVID-19 Testing to Start at Tulsa County Jail Next Week

By 18 hours ago
KWGS File Photo

While COVID-19 is spreading in jails, Sheriff Vic Regalado said Wednesday the Tulsa County Jail remains without a confirmed case.

Regalado said his office will start testing all existing and incoming inmates next week.

"The COVID testing will consist of nasal as well as saliva tests, and I hope that gives us an insight, especially as it concerns asymptomatic inmates," Regalado said.

State Responding to COVID-19 Outbreak at Guymon Pork Processing Facility

By 18 hours ago

The number of workers workers at a pork processing plant in Guymon testing positive for the coronavirus is up to at least 151, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said the state is helping the situation at the Seaboard Foods plant by sending health department contact tracers and offering housing at a public college about 20 minutes away in Goodwell.

Fort Sill Commander: 'I'm In No Rush' To Ease COVID Restrictions On Army Post

By May 6, 2020
Facebook / @OfficialFtSill

Speaking on a livestream town hall, Fort Sill's seventh such event throughout the coronavirus crisis, Commanding General Kenneth Kamper said Tuesday that, as much as he might want to get back to normal on post, it just isn't time yet.

"I want to lift it as much as you want it lifted," Kamper said, in response to a question about when and whether Fort Sill leadership is considering ending a ban on travel outside a 60-mile radius from the installation. 

But, he added, it's too early, and data from nearby places confirm that.