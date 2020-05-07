Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma Rise to 4,330, Deaths up to 260

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 4,330.

Seven additional deaths were also reported, and 260 Oklahomans have now died from the illness since March 18.

Two deaths happened in the past day, and the rest happened between April 20 and Tuesday. Five of the people who died were age 65 or older. The other two were between 50 and 64 years old.

The jump in cases came after three successive days of fewer than 100 new cases. The number of new cases was higher than the number of people considered to have recovered from COVID-19 in the past day, 76.

The state now considers 2,985 people to have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since they were diagnosed. That leaves Oklahoma with 1,345 known, active cases of the illness.

Over the course of the outbreak, 805 people have been hospitalized, and 223 are currently in the hospital.

The state health department reported 87,459 specimens have now been tested. Officials say there are more than 80 testing sites across the state, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has said anyone who wants a test can now get one. Details and requirements for testing sites are available from the state health department.