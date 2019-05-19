Confirmed Tornado Damage Near Bixby and Pryor

High winds and tornadoes caused damage in northeast Oklahoma on Saturday. Tornado sirens blared on Saturday morning in Tulsa County.

The National Weather Service does confirm a tornado did do damage southwest of Bixby near 161st and South Harvard. The tornado’s strength has not yet been rated. The quick twister downed trees, power lines and took the roofs of house and some out buildings. There were no injuries.

The weather service says another tornado was confirmed in Mayes County near Pryor. It caused similar damage as the Bixby storm. Again, no one was injured.

In northwest Arkansas, a state official said multiple people are stranded on recreational trails due to downed trees.

Energy companies for both states are reporting tens of thousands of people are without power.