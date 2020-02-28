Confused Fans Rip Garth Brooks for Wearing 'Sanders' Jersey

DETROIT (AP) — Leave it to the internet to interpret Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey during a recent concert in Detroit as a political endorsement of a certain liberal presidential candidate.

The more than 70,000 fans who attended the country music star’s Feb. 22 show at Ford Field understood it was a tribute to one of greatest NFL running backs and Detroit Lions players ever.

After Brooks posted a photo on social media of himself wearing the jersey with “Sanders” and “20” on the back, annoyed fans ripped him in the comment sections, believing he was endorsing Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.