Congressman Hern Adds Staff

Tulsa's Congressman Kevin Hern is building his staff, both in Washington and in the District. Hern was elected earlier this month. He has already taken office, because the seat was vacant.

“I have worked hard since Election Day to assemble a team that will help me as I work for the people of Oklahoma’s 1st District,” said Congressman Hern. “The best thing I can do is surround myself with quality people, and I have full confidence that my staff is more than capable of helping me represent my district and my constituents in Congress. We’ve already hit the ground running and I look forward to what we’ll accomplish with this talented team.”

Congressman Hern hired Cameron Foster to serve as his Chief of Staff. Foster is a former congressional staffer, served on Ben Carson’s Presidential Campaign, and recently consulted on Hern’s campaign as an advisor with Axiom Strategies.

Other hires in the Congressman’s DC office are Miranda Dabney, Chrissy Liotta, and Karen Schmitt.

Dabney will serve as Press Secretary. She is a graduate of the University of Tulsa and recently worked for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Liotta will serve on the Congressman’s legislative team. Liotta is a Tulsa native and graduated from Oklahoma State University. She was the Administrative Director on Hern’s campaign and previously worked in the Tulsa County Treasurer’s office.

Karen Schmitt is the DC Office Administrator. She previously served in the same role for Congressman Jim Bridenstine.

In the Tulsa District office, Congressman Hern hired Robert Aery to serve as the District Director. Aery is a native from Oklahoma’s 1st District. He recently served as the campaign manager for Glen Mulready’s successful bid for Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner and previously served as the Deputy State Director for Americans for Prosperity and as a staffer for the OKGOP. Aery is a graduate of Oral Roberts University, holds a master’s degree from John Hopkins University, and earned a law degree from the University of Tulsa.

Brian O’Hara has been named Deputy District Director. He is also a former staffer from Congressman Bridenstine’s office and is a former city councilman from Jenks, OK.

Johnny Moyer will serve as Special Advisor to the congressman. He served as Hern’s campaign manager and previously with Senator James Lankford, Oklahoma’s Attorney General and other congressional offices. Moyer is a graduate of Northeastern State University and earned a Master of Public Administration from Mid-America Christian University.

Adam Jones will serve as Field Representative. Jones is native of Catoosa and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. Jones also worked on Hern’s campaign and previously worked in the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office.

Ashley Wells will serve as a Caseworker focusing on military and veteran affairs issues. Wells previously worked for Congressman Jim Bridenstine, Congressman John Sullivan and Senator Jim Inhofe. Wells is a graduate from Oral Roberts University.

Cam Thomas will serve as a Caseworker. He is also a former staffer from Congressman Bridenstine’s office. Thomas is a graduate from Oklahoma State University