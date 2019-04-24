Related Program: 
Connected Kids: Building a Trauma-Responsive Community, One Child at a Time

  • Aired on Wednesday, April 24th.
On this edition of our show, we learn about the nonprofit known as Connected Kids, which, per its webiste, "believes that every child needs and deserves connection. It is essential to overcoming trauma and becoming courageous, purposeful, self-directed, and independent. And it is possible! With the right tools and support, we can build healing connections with children who have been through even the darkest of circumstances." This organization was founded by Rr. Barbara Sorrels, who is our guest today. She's a child development specialist, educator, and consultant who spent more than 20 years as a classroom teacher and then as a professor in the Early Childhood Education program at Oklahoma State University. Connected Kids, as we learn on our show, will offer an intensive "trauma-responsive practice for classroom teachers" in July of this year; you can learn more about that weeklong course, and enroll for it, here.

Early Childhood Education
Teaching
American Education
education
Tulsa Public Schools
Nonprofits
Children and Behavior
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Child Psychology
Child Psychiatry
Child Abuse
Mental Disorders
Family Life
Parenting

