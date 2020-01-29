Related Program: 
Connecting Communities of Color with the Environmental Movement

  Aired Thursday, January 23, 2020.
As concern about the state of our land, air, and water grows, there is a belief among some within the environmental community, that there is a disconnect between environmental stewardship and communities of color. Angelou Ezeilo works to correct that misconception and works to open doors in those institutions that haven't been particularly welcoming to people of color. Ezeilo is the founder and CEO of the Greening Youth Foundation which has placed over 5,000 colleged aged Indian, Asian, and black youth in internships in agencies like the National Park Service, National Forest Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She's the author of "Engage, Connect, Protect: Empowering Diverse Youth as Environmental Leaders."

Environment
Cultural and Ethnic Diversity
Youth Empowerment

