Construction Accident Hurts Five in Downtown Tulsa

A construction scaffold pulls away from a downtown Tulsa building. It collapses onto Cincinnati Avenue below. Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were working on the outside of the long closed Tulsa Club when the scaffold pulled away from the building about 10 this morning. Tulsa Fire Captain Stan May says no one was trapped below the debris.

The Oklahoma Department of Labor and OSHA will most likely take over the investigation.

The 1920s era art deco building is being renovated into a hotel.