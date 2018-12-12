Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

From Consumer Reports: "Medical Screening Tests You Do and Don't Need"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Monday, December 10th.
    Aired on Monday, December 10th.

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Teresa Carr, a journalist who wrote the cover story for the January 2019 issue of Consumer Reports. As this in-depth article (titled "Medical Screening Tests You Do and Don't Need") notes near the outset: "Today, as we've learned more about how to detect disease early, there are scores of blood tests, ultrasounds, and CT scans to screen for conditions like cancer and low bone density. And an increasing number are now offered direct-to-consumer, leaving you to pick -- and pay for -- screenings. The surge of interest in testing is propelled by 'a trend toward people being proactive about taking better care of themselves,' says Alex Krist, M.D., a professor of family medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University.... As just one example, screenings done at the right age and frequency can cut the risk of colorectal cancer death by as much as half, according to the American Cancer Society. That blood pressure check you get during a routine physical? If it reveals hypertension and you get it treated, you might reduce your heart attack and stroke risk by more than 20 percent. The trouble is, too few people are getting the right tests.... Many other people are screened too frequently, at the wrong age, or with tests that aren't very accurate."

Tags: 
Medical Research
Science Journalism
Consumer Reports
Medical Devices
Personal Health and Well-Being
Hospitals
John Henning Schumann

Related Content

"Too Many Meds? America's Love Affair With Prescription Medication"

By Aug 28, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we're discussing the cover story of the September 2017 issue of Consumer Reports: "Too Many Meds? America's Love Affair With Prescription Medication." Our guest is Lisa Gill, the deputy editor of Consumer Reports' ongoing prescription drug program, Best Buy Drugs. (For those not familiar: Consumer Reports is a non-profit, advertising-free, 80-year-old magazine...and now, website.) Just how hooked on meds are we Americans these days?

An Arm and a Leg -- A New Podcast Focused on the Cost of Health Care

By Nov 28, 2018

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dan Weissmann, a veteran radio reporter for outlets like Marketplace, 99 Percent Invisible, Planet Money, and Chicago's WBEZ. He joins us to talk about his new podcast, An Arm and a Leg, which focuses on the cost of health care in the U.S. Weissmann is the host and executive producer of this podcast, which just launched earlier this month. As noted at the Arm and a Leg website: "Health care -- and how much it costs -- is scary. But you're not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power.

"ADHD Nation: Children, Doctors, Big Pharma, and the Making of an American Epidemic"

By Oct 11, 2016

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we talk with Alan Schwarz, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated investigative reporter who (until recently) was on the staff at The New York Times. He joins us to discuss his groundbreaking new book, "ADHD Nation: Children, Doctors, Big Pharma, and the Making of an American Epidemic." It's a detailed report on why the widespread misdiagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has become a sad yet undeniable fact of American life.

Medical Matters: "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic"

By Sep 23, 2015

Medical Matters continues with Show # 2 of our current four-episode limited series.

How did the rapid rise of OxyContin addiction in the 1990s lead quite directly to today's widespread crisis of heroin usage in Middle America? This week, we explore that question in a fascinating discussion with journalist Sam Quniones about his new book, "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic."

ST Medical Monday: "The Bleeding Edge," a New Netflix Documentary

By Aug 21, 2018

On this edition of our program, we learn about "The Bleeding Edge," a new documentary film that recently started airing on Netflix. This film, directed by Kirby Dick, offers a detailed and unsettling look at the unforeseen consequences of various advanced technological devices that are routinely used by Big Medical today. Our guest is the producer of this film, Amy Herdy, who has worked in film -- specializing in social justice issues -- for more than twenty years.

One Forensic Pathologist Maintains That Our Gun-Control Debate Is Really a Public-Health Issue

By Nov 19, 2018

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Judy Melinek, a board-certified forensic pathologist practicing forensic medicine in California's Bay Area, where she is also the CEO of PathologyExpert, Inc. Lately, Dr.