A Conversation with the Filmmaker Sam Pollard, Director of "Goin' Back to T-Town"

Our guest on ST is the documentary filmmaker, Sam Pollard, who directed "Goin' Back to T-Town." This remarkable film, which dates from the early 1990s, tells the then-nearly-forgotten-but-now-familiar story of Greenwood, the "Black Wall Street" neighborhood in Tulsa which prospered during the early 20th century, and which was all but erased in 1921 by one of the worst race-driven massacres in U.S. history. "Goin' Back to T-Town" will be shown next week (on Monday the 8th) on PBS television. Pollard is also the director of "MLK/FBI," which he likewise tells us about. This film was released in 2020 and is based on newly declassified FBI files.