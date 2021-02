Our guest is John Jeter, the longtime Music Director and Conductor of the Fort Smith Symphony. That symphony has a new CD out, which Jeter tells us about. It's a widely acclaimed recording of the work of Florence Price (1887-1953), who was a pioneering African-American classical composer. Indeed, Price, who was originally from Little Rock and spent many years in Chicago, was the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer, and the first to have her music played by a major U.S. orchestra.