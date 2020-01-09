Cop Conviction Appealed

A former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of raping and sexually victimizing women he encountered while on patrol is appealing his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. Court records show Daniel Holtzclaw's petition to the nation's highest court was filed last week.

Holtzclaw's attorneys maintain prosecutors mischaracterized DNA evidence that was key to his conviction. They also cite a secret hearing held after he was convicted involving the state's forensic expert witness from which defense attorneys were excluded.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Holtzclaw's state appeal in August.