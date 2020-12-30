Coronavirus Vaccination Sites Planned Across Oklahoma

By 1 hour ago
  • A vaccine is administered to a long-term care facility in Oklahoma City on Dec. 22.
    A vaccine is administered to a long-term care facility in Oklahoma City on Dec. 22.
    Governor Kevin Stitt Facebook page

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced plans for coronavirus vaccine distribution locations in the state as it moves into phase 2 of vaccinations that will begin with first responders and healthcare workers who are not in a hospital setting.

The department will establish “PODS,” or Points of Dispensing Sites at places such as schools, community centers and fairgrounds statewide for those in the second tier, which also includes people 65 and older, according to a statement from the department on Tuesday.

“PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into phase 2 priority groups and beyond,” said Dr. Lance Frye, the state health commissioner.

The vaccines are currently being administered to frontline healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and pharmacy staff who administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities. 

The health department in its weekly report said 29,725 vaccine doses had been administered as of Saturday.

Tags: 
Vaccines
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Health Department Says Area Vaccination Efforts 'Ramping Up'

By Dec 17, 2020
Tulsa Health Department

The Tulsa Health Department said during a virtual press conference Thursday morning that efforts to get nearly 14,000 "tier one" frontline health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 are picking up steam.

"Based on the preliminary numbers that I've received, between the two of us we've administered at least 800 doses in Tulsa County as of yesterday (Wednesday)," said Alicia Etgen, manager of emergency preparedness and response at THD, referring to the department and Saint Francis Health System, the other entity involved in initial vaccine distribution.

Public Health Officials Stress Vaccines Not Immediate Cure-All, Prevention Efforts Still Crucial

By Dec 17, 2020
Tulsa Health Department

While the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma is being universally celebrated by public health officials, health care workers and medical leaders, they are stressing that the immunizations won't have immediate impact on infection levels and vigilance is still necessary to prevent unnecessary transmission of the virus.

"It is here to stay, regardless of our vaccination process," said Dr. Jennifer Clark of the OSU Center for Health Sciences' Project ECHO faculty team. "Masking is going to be with us for probably the next year to two years until we get appropriately immunized."

Medical Leaders Say Vaccine Confidence Increasing Among Oklahoma Health Care Workers

By Dec 15, 2020
Pool photo by Mike Simons / Tulsa World

As more and more Oklahoma health care workers receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state this week, medical leaders say providers' confidence in their safety is increasing.

LaWanna Halstead, vice president for quality and clinical initiatives at the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said on a weekly Zoom press conference organized by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition on Tuesday that somewhere between 30% and 45% of eligible hospital staff are currently scheduling their shots, up from around 24% who said they'd be eager to receive the vaccine six or eight weeks ago.