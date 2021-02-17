Corporation Commission Issues Emergency Order To Help Power, Gas Systems Strained By Winter Storms

By 1 hour ago

Credit Oklahoma Corporation Commission

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an emergency order late Wednesday telling gas and power companies to prioritize their service during prolonged freezing temperatures.

The order does not direct companies to cut off anyone specifically.

"But we are directing them that if a choice comes up and they have to decide between public health and safety to divert gas or to send it somewhere that’s not for public health and safety that they need to choose the people, the human needs over whatever the other thing is," said Public Utility Division Director Brandy Wreath.

The order is largely aimed at stabilizing the multistate grid Oklahoma draws power from. That could include gas companies diverting fuel from industrial customers to power plants, for example. OG&E attorney Bill Humes said they prioritize "people over widgets" anyway, but the order could provide legal cover if they have to break a contract.

"I think an order of the commission that shows the solidarity of the commissioners would be a nice thing to be able to hold up in a courtroom should it get to that point," Humes told commissioners during their emergency meeting.

The Southwest Power Pool has issued alerts this week directing electric companies to use planned outages to keep it from failing, and thousands of Oklahomans had their power shut off with temperatures well below freezing.

"It was -8 degrees, and my electricity was off for an hour. And within 10 to 15 minutes, the temperature dropped drastically in my home, and I have a 1-year-old and a 12-year-old," Alesia Wright told commissioners.

Two of three commissioners — Todd Hiett and Dana Murphy — signed the order. Murphy said they’ve taken several unprecedented actions in the past year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t have to take this one.

"But it seemed like the right thing to do and to gather information and to send a message to the public we’re on duty," Murphy said.

Commissioner Bob Anthony declined to sign the order, saying it could hurt businesses that rely on natural gas deliveries.

"I believe that there are unintended consequences that we will face, and I have concerns about interference with contracts," Anthony said.

The order is in effect through Saturday unless the Southwest Power Pool issues another alert Saturday saying rolling blackouts are necessary to keep its electrical grid from failing. The order would then be extended until 24 hours after the alert expires.

The order also directs utilities to work with their customers to reduce energy use through steps like turning down thermostats and turning off unnecessary lighting, including in unused parking areas and on billboards.

Tags: 
Winter weather
Oklahoma Corporation Commission
Oil and Gas
Southwest Power Pool
utilities

Related Content

With Supplies Choked, Oklahoma Regulators Lift Production Caps On Natural Gas Wells

By Feb 15, 2021

With natural gas in short supply for power plants amid a severe winter storm, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission lifted production limits on certain wells in an emergency meeting on Monday.

Limits on top-producing gas wells will be increased from 50% to 100% of open flow for the next 14 days. Public Utility Division Director Brandy Wreath said it won’t entirely alleviate strain on the electric grid, but it will help.

Regional Power Grid Manager: More Planned Outages Possible Wednesday And Thursday

By 4 hours ago
Southwest Power Pool

Officials from the Southwest Power Pool, the regional transmission organization that manages the power grid for a territory covering parts of 14 states, including all of Oklahoma, said Tuesday afternoon that more outages could be possible through Thursday.

Municipal Water Line Breaks Leave Hundreds Of Tulsans Without Water

By 5 hours ago
City of Tulsa

City officials said Wednesday morning that roughly 600 Tulsa homes were without water due to over 120 water main breaks caused by the prolonged extreme cold.

City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Director Clayton Edwards said at a virtual press briefing that normally crews would allow broken mains to keep supplying water to homes and businesses even while waiting to be repaired, but the historic level of breaks has drained the city's municipal water supply to a point where they are now "valving down" entire lines.