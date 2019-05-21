Corps Watching Keystone as Storms Fill Lake

24/7 monitoring continues at Keystone, Marion, and John Redmond Dams during Flood 2019. Here, a Keystone Lake Park Ranger checks the readings on a piezometer, to check the pressure on the dam. These inspections help Corps park rangers, engineers, and hydrologists know how the structure is performing during this flood event.
Latest Stats on Lake Keystone:
- 25.86 ft ABOVE normal
- Pool elevation is 748.86 feet on Tuesday 21May19 Time: 1200 hours.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Keystone Lake is 1300347 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 47867 cubic feet per second on Tuesday 21May19 Time: 1200 hours.
- Flood control pool is 76.94% full.
- Flood control pool storage filled is 868427 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.73 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
- Flood control pool storage empty is 260253 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.22 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.