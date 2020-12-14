Council to Consider Right to Counsel Resolution for Tulsans Facing Eviction

Tulsa city councilors will consider a resolution this week supporting a right to counsel for people facing eviction.

The resolution also encourages tenants, landlords, mediators and courts to find solutions that will allow time to get rent paid, including through assistance programs.

Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Lori Decter Wright are behind the resolution. They said they hope the resolution will send a message to judges and help steer more renters toward available, free representation.

Landlords have a clear upper hand. Decter Wright said there are at least a couple of Tulsa law firms that only do evictions, and more than 80% of landlords have an attorney in court. 

"But only 3.5% of our tenants have representation. And so, that is not a level playing field, and that is not — I would hope — an idea of equal justice under the law," Decter Wright said.

McKee said the situation is dire with free legal aid services underutilized and a federal eviction moratorium expiring at the end of the month, eliminating a slim protection some renters may have had.

"Tsunami is a good word for it. This is a crisis looming that I wish that other levels of government, other branches of government had dealt with for us, but really, it’s coming down to us and hopefully, this will be at least one more tool that can help," McKee said.

There have been nearly 5,000 evictions filed in Tulsa County since March 15, with more than 2,200 granted, according to Open Justice Oklahoma.

In Tulsa County, eviction proceedings have continued despite district court judges shutting down in-person hearings because of the pandemic. Earlier in the pandemic, eviction proceedings were moved to the Family Justice Center, which has not been closed down.

Tags: 
eviction
Tulsa City Council

Related Content

Eviction Hearings Not Covered by Tulsa County District Court Order Suspending In-Person Proceedings

By Dec 4, 2020
File photo

Evictions are not among the in-person proceedings Tulsa County judges voted to suspend until Jan. 11 because of rising coronavirus infections.

Eviction hearings were previously moved to the Family Justice Center, which is not covered by a new administrative order issued this week.

Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation Executive Director Katie Dilks said continuing in-person eviction hearings makes Tulsa County an outlier.

Housing Experts Recommend Oklahoma Lawmakers Act to Help with Potential Flood of Evictions

By Oct 5, 2020
Rental Realities

Anticipating a surge in evictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing experts are encouraging Oklahoma lawmakers to take steps to help tenants.

A right to counsel for tenants is a policy several groups have proposed, and it came up again during an interim study hosted by Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) last week.

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Executive Director Michael Figgins said the eviction process moves quickly under state law, with a five-day notice to tenants, three to five days’ notice on a court summons, and 48 hours to leave if they lose a case.

Tulsa Landlords Offered Rent To Not Evict, But Few Took The Deal

By Sep 8, 2020
Rental Realities

This story was supported by grants from the Pulitzer Center, the Scripps Howard Foundation and the Park Foundation. It was a collaboration by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland, Big Local News at Stanford University, the University of Arkansas and Boston University.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A program in Tulsa, Oklahoma, designed to stem evictions amid the pandemic fell flat when lawyers advised landlords the deal offering to pay owed rent was too risky.