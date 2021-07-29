Council Working Group To Look At Rental Property Policies In Tulsa

By 48 minutes ago

Credit Matt Trotter / KWGS

Days after volunteers helped move the last residents out of a condemned apartment complex, the Tulsa City Council announced a new working group to look into potential policy solutions.

Councilor Phil Lakin says the Residential Rental Property Habitability Working Group is not meant to go after the 90% of landlords he believes are doing right by their tenants.

"But worry about the 10% that are bad and are just profiting on the backs of good, reasonable, standard, minimum living conditions. And obviously, what we saw was — campgrounds in some places are better than what those people were having to live with," Lakin said.

Its work is spurred by the situation at Vista Shadow Mountain, a sprawling apartment complex near 61st and Memorial where residents dealt with leaks, mold and structural damage, and some didn’t have walls, floors or ceilings for months. The city only found out because the owners didn’t pay a water bill.

Earlier this month, fire department inspectors determined none of the buildings on site were fit for people to live in.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright has described the conditions at Vista Shadow Mountain as "third world" and on Wednesday called the complex a canary in a coal mine. 

"We had no choice but to evacuate these people out of this situation. They're not in a better situation right now. It's going to get worse for them before it's going to get better because they're in hotels that are probably not fit," Decter Wright said.

The council working group expects to make recommendations to prevent similar situations by Oct. 1.

Some councilors said there are local problems they know must be addressed in state law, including the lack of protections from landlord retaliation for renters who report poor living conditions.

Tags: 
Tulsa City Council
Real Estate and Housing
Rental properties
Apartments

Related Content

City Of Tulsa Getting Another $9.5M For Emergency Rental Assistance

By Jul 21, 2021

Another round of emergency rental assistance funding is on its way to Tulsa.

The city is receiving a $3.8 million initial disbursement from a total award of $9.5 million in the American Rescue Plan. The new funding is on top of $12 million in a previous coronavirus relief package to help pay late rent and utilities. 

City COVID Relief Funds Manager Alisa Dougless said the guidance for the new funds is less restrictive.

City, Nonprofits Continue Work To Get Remaining Residents Out Of Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments

By Jul 14, 2021
Lori Decter Wright

The City of Tulsa and housing nonprofits are still trying to relocate residents of an apartment complex near 61st and Memorial a city councilor described as being like a "third-world" country.

EMSA Medical Director Tells City Councilors Recruiting Paramedics Is Harder Than Ever

By Jul 26, 2021
EMSA

There’s a nationwide shortage of paramedics, and there’s no exception to that in Tulsa.

According to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, the nation will have 42,000 fewer paramedics and emergency medical technicians than it needs by 2030. EMSA is currently 12 paramedics short of its staffing goal and keeps job postings up 365 days a year.