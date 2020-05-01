Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma Implementing New Job Program

An audio version of this story

Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma is offering a new job program funded by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Lisa Alford supervises the Individual Placement and Support program and says it advances CRSOK’s mission of helping people with behavioral health or substance abuse issues.

"Our goal is to help them find competitive jobs in the community, and a competitive job is a job that any individual with or without a disability can work," Alford said.

The program helps clients get training and search for a job they want to do. For client Vernon Britt, his case worker saw his artistic talent and convinced him to make art a full-time endeavor.

"I have three pieces on Brookside, on south Peoria, and last summer I painted murals on the tabletops at Elwoods. It’s a little outdoor restaurant on Riverside," Britt said.

The program also offers supports like coordinating transportation, childcare and ongoing treatment for substance abuse or mental illness. CRSOK has about 40 referrals for the program now and about a dozen people participating.