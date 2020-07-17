Counties Won't Be 'High Risk' on Oklahoma COVID Alert System Unless State Nears Hospital Capacity

There are 18 counties in Oklahoma now at "orange" in the state’s two-week old COVID alert system, despite some having new case levels two to three times the threshold for that level.

State officials clarified today counties will not advance to red, or "high risk" unless the entire state has also hit at least one of four criteria in a given week: less than 5% of ICU beds available, less than 5% of medical surgery beds available, less than 5% of ventilators available or fewer than five days of personal protective equipment available on average.

"I’ve had many conversations with both the state medical association and the Oklahoma Hospital Association. I think the system is not helpful at all at this point," said OU Medicine Enterprise Chief Quality Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler. "If you look at most of Oklahoma, it’s all the same color. It doesn’t tell you much of anything, and yet we know there are real hot spots in the state."

Health care organizations are calling on state officials to regionalize the COVID alert system to make it more useful.

"Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to transfer patients from an academic medical center, a St. Francis in Tulsa, out to some small rural hospital because they have a med/surg bed available," Bratzler said.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association is also disputing Gov. Kevin Stitt's repeated claim that Oklahoma has 5,000 COVID beds available.

"In fact, we only have 5,660 med/surg beds, 958 ICU beds, and 1,993 specialty beds (psych/rehab) total. A majority of those beds are already filled," OSMA President George Monks tweeted.

In order for a county to be at green or "new normal" on the state's COVID alert system, it must have fewer than 1.43 cases per 100,000 over the past week. To be at yellow or "low risk," counties must have between 1.43 and 14.39 cases per 100,000. Counties with more than 14.39 cases per 100,000 are considered orange, or "moderate risk."

In the latest update to the alert system, Tulsa County has 21.37 cases per 100,000. McCurtain County has the highest case rate, 48.05.

Oklahoma Passes 24,000 COVID-19 Cases as New Infections Keep Trending up; 7 More Dead

Updated July 17, 6:20 p.m. with new hospitalization numbers. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday 699 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 24,140.

Tulsa County had 207 of Friday's new cases, tied for the county's third-largest increase. Its state-leading total is now at 5,997. Oklahoma County is just 19 cases behind. Cleveland County has the third-most cases in the state with 1,630.

City Council Approves, Bynum Signs Mask Mandate Ordinance Taking Effect Immediately

Update 9:20 a.m.: This story, photo, and headline have been updated to reflect that the ordinance has been signed by the mayor and is now in effect.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has signed an ordinance that requires adults to wear face coverings in many public settings, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 among a skyrocketing number of cases and hospitalizations.

White House Document Shows Oklahoma among 18 States in Coronavirus 'Red Zone'

Portions of this article about the coronavirus red zone were originally published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.

A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized suggests Oklahoma is among 18 states that should go back to more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like limiting gatherings to 10 people, closing bars and gyms, and asking residents to wear masks at all times.