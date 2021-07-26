County Commissioners Approve $75,000 In American Rescue Plan Money For Tourism Media Buy

By 5 hours ago

Credit Department of Tourism

Tulsa Regional Tourism has been approved for $75,000 in virus relief funding from the American Rescue Plan for a media buy to promote the area to travelers.

Tulsa County commissioners approved the expenditure last week. It will go toward an episode of CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg’s "Travel Detective" show, which airs on PBS and select streaming platforms, along with related assets Tulsa Regional Tourism can use later.

Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt said Greenberg has a lot of influence among affluent travelers who could bring an infusion of new dollars into the local economy and maybe even boost tourism above pre-pandemic levels.

"Obviously, we want more. We want Tulsa to be front and center in a lot of people's decision making when they travel. Still, I think, the drive market is still significant in the recovery," Hoyt said.

The funding for Tulsa Regional Tourism is just the second American Rescue Plan expenditure county commissioners have approved so far. The first was for up to $3 million in revenue guarantees for airlines bringing direct flights to Tulsa. Tulsa County Director of Governmental Affairs Terry Simonson said both were time-sensitive requests.

Simonson has been managing Tulsa County’s federal virus relief spending and said while the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was about suppressing the pandemic, the American Rescue Plan is about recovery, and that includes boosting hard-hit industries like tourism.

"The Treasury Department isn't going to try to dictate or design a local tourism program or a statewide tourism program. So, there's broad discretion in saying, 'If you believe this will work — and you know your tourism environment better than anyone else — if you think this particular idea or program will work to bring it back,' then it's an acceptable use," Simonson said.

Simonson expects the county to begin reviewing requests for American Rescue Plan funding on a near weekly basis soon. Tulsa County received $126 million from the $1.9 trillion relief package. The local funding is expected in two tranches.

Tags: 
Tulsa County
American Rescue Plan
Tulsa Regional Tourism
Travel / Tourism

Related Content

Local Officials Using Federal Coronavirus Relief Money For Direct Flight Incentive Fund

By Jul 16, 2021
Courtesy

Local leaders are not leaving it to chance when it comes to landing new nonstop flights from Tulsa International Airport.

City Of Tulsa Getting Another $9.5M For Emergency Rental Assistance

By Jul 21, 2021

Another round of emergency rental assistance funding is on its way to Tulsa.

The city is receiving a $3.8 million initial disbursement from a total award of $9.5 million in the American Rescue Plan. The new funding is on top of $12 million in a previous coronavirus relief package to help pay late rent and utilities. 

City COVID Relief Funds Manager Alisa Dougless said the guidance for the new funds is less restrictive.

Education Department To Put Federal Virus Relief Funds Toward Counselor Initiative

By May 28, 2021

American Rescue Plan funds will provide a boost to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s long-delayed plan to hire 1,000 school counselors.