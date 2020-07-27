County Finalizes Deputization Agreement Between Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Tulsa Sheriff

By 1 minute ago

The Board of Tulsa County Commissioners on Monday approved an agreement between the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police and the Tulsa County Sheriff for law enforcement in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said his deputies will be authorized to enforce laws on Muscogee (Creek) Nation land.

"It doesn’t give us a blanket, per se, to enforce everything. It just allows us to respond, and then dependent upon the circumstances of that crime, we either will contact the feds or we’ll contact the Creek Nation tribe," Regalado said.

The tribe expects an increase in the number of incidents it’s expected to handle, according to a National Council resolution approving the agreement.

Whether suspects or victims in a crime are tribal citizens would affect TCSO's involvement a case. Offenses on the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ major crimes list involving tribal citizens would be handled by federal authorities.

Lighthorse Police Chief Daniel Wind III said there will be some issues to work out yet.

"There’s questions such as warrants — how service is, where to apply for a search warrant — things like that, but in the interim, we’re following the guidelines to keep things going as they are," Wind said.

Tribal, federal, state and local governments have been debating the impact the McGirt decision will ultimately have on their jurisdictions. The Supreme Court found the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never dissolved.

Tags: 
Tulsa County Sheriff
Muscogee Creek Nation
Lighthorse Police
McGirt v. Oklahoma

Related Content

2 Oklahoma Tribal Leaders Say They Don't Support Post-McGirt Agreement

By Jul 18, 2020
Muscogee (Creek) Nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One day after announcing an agreement in principle with Oklahoma’s attorney general on proposed federal legislation regarding tribal jurisdiction, the leaders of two of five major Native American tribes indicated Friday that they don’t support the deal.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Seminole Nation Chief Greg P. Chilcoat both said they’re not in agreement with the document released Thursday by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Tribes, State Lay out Agreement on Jurisdictional Issues in the Wake of SCOTUS Ruling on McGirt Case

By Jul 16, 2020
Joe Ravi / CC-BY-SA 3.0

The Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations and the State of Oklahoma released an agreement on Thursday to help the state’s congressional delegation write legislation that would settle jurisdictional questions in the wake of last week’s McGirt decision.

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Swath Of Oklahoma - Including Most Of Tulsa - Remains Tribal Reservation

By Jul 9, 2020
supremecourt.gov

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos.

The court’s 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the second-largest city.