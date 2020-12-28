COVID-19 In Oklahoma: 55 More Reported Dead, 10,000 More Reported Infected Since Christmas

By 59 minutes ago
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 3,448 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 282,587.

Tulsa County had 632 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 46,999, second to Oklahoma County's 56,748.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, is down from a record high of 3,535 set on Christmas. It now stands at 2,736, though Saturday's reporting was significantly low, possibly due to a drop in testing over the holiday week. The previous record of 3,387 was set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of new cases decreased to 475 on Monday, but that includes one day, Christmas Day, where the state reported zero new cases in Tulsa County.

The state reported 13 deaths. One was in Tulsa County: one man aged 50-64. 

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,383 Oklahomans.

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Local Health System Leaders Predict Another Post-Holiday COVID-19 Spike

By 5 hours ago
Tulsa Regional Chamber

Local health system leaders predict the Christmas and New Years holidays will trigger another spike in COVID-19 infections, atop the current surge likely linked to Thanksgiving.

Oklahoma Will Break from New CDC COVID Vaccination Priority Recommendations

By 4 hours ago
American Academy of Pediatrics

With vaccinations in the phase two priority group potentially starting this week, Oklahoma will not adopt new COVID vaccine priority recommendations from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group.

Last week, the CDC recommended putting frontline essential workers and adults 75 or older next in line after medical personnel caring for COVID patients and nursing home residents and staff.