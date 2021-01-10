COVID-19 Surging — 6,487 Cases Reported Sunday, 214 Deaths Reported This Week

Credit World Health Organization

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Sunday 6,487 new cases of COVID-19, the second new reporting record in the past three days.

That brings the state's total to 331,362. State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye issued a statement on the spike in cases.

"This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays. While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well," Frye said.

The health department said 80% of cases reported Sunday came from test specimens collected since Dec. 27, and 58% came from specimens collected since Jan. 1.

Tulsa County had 760 of Sunday's reported cases. Its total now stands at 54,116, second to Oklahoma County's 64,977.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, hit a new high, jumping from 3,403 to 3,899. The old record was 3,562, set last Sunday. The average had dipped to around 2,600 as reporting lagged around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average fell after hitting three consecutive new highs, dropping from 647 to 581.

The state reported 58 deaths this weekend, 11 of them in Tulsa County. Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,761 Oklahomans, 455 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported 30.6 deaths the past seven days, the highest number to date.

The state reported 214 total deaths in the past week, the most to date. The death total represents a 26% increase from the week before, which set the previous record.

The state health department reported 3,776 additional patients as recovered on Sunday, bringing the total to 285,645. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 42,956 active cases of COVID-19, 2,688 more than the day before and a new record for the third straight day. The state broke 40,000 active cases for the first time on Saturday.

Tulsa County reported 386 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 47,186. The county has 6,475 active cases, 369 more than the day before and a new record for the second day in a row. Tulsa County broke 6,000 active cases for the first time on Saturday.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

State Health Department Asks For Patience With COVID Vaccine Portal

By Jan 8, 2021
Mike Simons / Tulsa World pool photo

More than a quarter million Oklahomans have registered through the COVID vaccine portal since Wednesday, according to the state health department.

At the end of Friday, the health department said the total number of people registered was 271,133.

The health department said any known issues — like people being unable to schedule appointments in Tulsa County or being told they're not eligible when they are — have been resolved. But there is frustration among Oklahomans.

Tulsa County On Track For 8% Of Residents Infected By Coronavirus By Friday, 10% By Month's End

By Jan 7, 2021

COVID-19 is spreading faster than Tulsa County health officials projected.

The Tulsa Health Department thought it would be mid-January before 8% of county residents had been infected with the coronavirus, more than 52,100 people. The county is now on track to hit that milestone Friday.

THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said December easily topped November as the county’s worst month for new infections to date, driven by younger adults.

Broken Arrow City Council Still Shows No Appetite For Mask Measure

By Jan 7, 2021
Broken Arrow City Council

It was a familiar scene at Tuesday's Broken Arrow City Council meeting: Councilor Johnnie Parks expressed interest in exploring a mask mandate to address rising rates of COVID-19, but the suggestion did not garner enthusiasm from the majority of either his colleagues or public commenters. 