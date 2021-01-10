COVID-19 Surging — 6,487 Cases Reported Sunday, 214 Deaths Reported This Week

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Sunday 6,487 new cases of COVID-19, the second new reporting record in the past three days.

That brings the state's total to 331,362. State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye issued a statement on the spike in cases.

"This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays. While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well," Frye said.

The health department said 80% of cases reported Sunday came from test specimens collected since Dec. 27, and 58% came from specimens collected since Jan. 1.

Tulsa County had 760 of Sunday's reported cases. Its total now stands at 54,116, second to Oklahoma County's 64,977.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, hit a new high, jumping from 3,403 to 3,899. The old record was 3,562, set last Sunday. The average had dipped to around 2,600 as reporting lagged around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average fell after hitting three consecutive new highs, dropping from 647 to 581.

The state reported 58 deaths this weekend, 11 of them in Tulsa County. Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,761 Oklahomans, 455 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported 30.6 deaths the past seven days, the highest number to date.

The state reported 214 total deaths in the past week, the most to date. The death total represents a 26% increase from the week before, which set the previous record.

The state health department reported 3,776 additional patients as recovered on Sunday, bringing the total to 285,645. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 42,956 active cases of COVID-19, 2,688 more than the day before and a new record for the third straight day. The state broke 40,000 active cases for the first time on Saturday.

Tulsa County reported 386 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 47,186. The county has 6,475 active cases, 369 more than the day before and a new record for the second day in a row. Tulsa County broke 6,000 active cases for the first time on Saturday.