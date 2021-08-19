COVID Test Positivity For Kids Is At 22% And The Future Is Uncertain

With schools returning to in-person learning, public health officials say they are keeping their eyes on the number of kids who test positive for COVID.

Dr. David Kendrick is the CEO of MyHealth Access Network that estimates data on about two-thirds of COVID tests statewide. He said today about 22% of tests are coming back positive for those aged 5 to 17.

As for where this number will go in the coming weeks, Kendrick said he could only state facts: kids are returning to school, they’re congregating in classrooms, and they don’t have to wear masks.

He also cautioned the entire picture of children infections may be obscured.

“Again, they have to be sick enough to present for a lab test. Many kids’ symptoms are pretty minor. Everyone older than 12 in this data set has also been eligible for a vaccine. They may have no symptoms at all.”

The first indicator of infection in children may be in their parents who - more worryingly, Kendrick said - are at a higher risk for severe disease. According to MyHealth, test positivity for those aged 36 to 49 is at 24%.