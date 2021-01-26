COVID Update: Hospitalizations Lowest In 2 Months, But 30 More Dead

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 1,571 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 376,424.

Tulsa County had 325 of Tuesday's cases. Its total now stands at 61,814, second to Oklahoma County's 73,174.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, nearly held steady, rising from 2,577 to 2,579. The average has stayed below 3,000 for eight days. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average dropped from 431 to 423, its lowest point since Dec. 5. The record is 647, set Jan. 9.

The state reported 30 deaths. When deaths occurred is not immediately reported. Five deaths were in Tulsa County: two women and three men 65 or older.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 3,323 Oklahomans, 546 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 40.9 deaths the past seven days.

There were 1,454 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Monday evening, 141 fewer than on Friday and the lowest number since Nov. 19. The highest number so far was 1,994 hospitalized on Jan. 5. There were 410 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Monday, 23 fewer than on Friday.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 337 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Monday evening, five fewer than on Friday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 21,039 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Monday, the state reported 6% of its adult ICU beds and 13% of its medical surgery beds were available. Also as of Monday, five of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The Tulsa, east central and northwest regions are currently at tier two. The OKC region has hovered near 33% the past few days.

The state health department reported 3,683 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 342,697. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 30,404 active cases of COVID-19, 2,142 fewer than the day before and the lowest total since Dec. 10. The record is 43,163, set Jan. 11.

Tulsa County reported 320 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 55,639. The county has 5,309 active cases, 24 more than the day before. The record is 6,731, set Jan. 11.

The state's reported overall positive test rate was 11.4% on Monday, unchanged from Friday. Out of 28,777 tests reported on Monday, 13.3% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state used to report its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Monday, that rate was 12.1%, up 0.1 percentage points from Friday.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.