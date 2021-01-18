COVID Update: Low Monday Case Report Drops 7-Day Average To 3,081, Lowest Since Jan. 1

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 1,837 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 356,816.

Tulsa County had 345 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 58,471, second to Oklahoma County's 69,329. To date, 9% of Tulsa County residents are known to have been infected with the coronavirus, a slightly larger share than in Oklahoma County.

Coronavirus testing has dropped off recently across the state.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell to its lowest point since Jan. 1, dropping from 3,374 to 3,081. The record of 4,256 was set last Wednesday. The average had dipped to around 2,600 as reporting lagged around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 573 to 530, its lowest point since Jan. 2. The record is 647, set Jan. 9.

The state reported 62 deaths over the weekend and seven on Monday. When deaths occurred is not reported. A Tulsa County woman 65 or older was among Monday's deaths. Statewide, two adults 50 to 64 years old, and four adults 65 or older were also reported dead.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,994 Oklahomans, 497 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 31.3 deaths the past seven days.

Hospitalizations remain elevated. There were 1,866 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Friday evening, 19 more than on Thursday. The highest number so far was 1,994 hospitalized on Jan. 5. There were 499 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Friday, 29 more than on Thursday.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 429 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Friday evening, one more than on Thursday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 20,063 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the state reported 5% of its adult ICU beds and 15% of its medical surgery beds were available. As of Friday, seven of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The northwest region is currently at tier two. The OKC region has ranged from 35% to 37% the past few days after nearing 40% last week. The Tulsa region has hovered around 25% the past few days.

The state health department reported 2,353 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 314,236. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 39,586 active cases of COVID-19, 523 fewer than the day before. The record is 43,163, set Jan. 11.

Tulsa County reported 341 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 51,392. The county has 6,582 active cases, three more than the day before. The record is 6,731, set Jan. 11.

The state's reported overall positive test rate was 11.4% on Friday, up 0.1 percentage points from Thursday. Out of 14,996 tests reported on Friday, 24.9% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual. It's the lowest number of tests reported in four weeks.

The state used to report its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Friday, that rate was 11.8%, up 0.1 percentage points from Thursday.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.