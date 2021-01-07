COVID Vaccination Appointments Unavailable in Tulsa County Due to Technical Problems With Portal

The state health department said late Thursday 4,401 COVID-19 vaccination appointments had been scheduled since that function went live at 8 a.m. on the vaccinate.oklahoma.gov portal.

Tulsa County residents, however, are probably not a large portion of those.

The Tulsa Health Department said Thursday it did not have access to add its available appointments until that morning, and ongoing technical difficulties have prevented eligible people from scheduling appointments in Tulsa County.

THD encourages people to register at the online portal, which will send an email when a vaccination appointment is available, but they cannot provide technical support for people having trouble.

The state said nearly 190,000 people have registered so far, with almost 112,000 from currently eligible priority groups.

Currently eligible groups in phase two of the state's vaccination plan are health care workers not providing direct care to COVID patients, first responders and adults 65 or older.

