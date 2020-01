In his first year, Governor Stitt has signed 774 commutations, 290 pardons, and 101 paroles. Kris Steele, head of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, says that the historic number of commutations granted by Governor Stitt provide a precedent for the future. He says it’s a step in the right direction to get Oklahoma’s incarceration rate under control.

But Steele believes Oklahoma still needs to bring sentencing guidelines in line with the national averages.