Cross a Flood Barricade... Get a Ticket

Tulsa Police and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are patrolling evacuated neighborhoods to thwart looters and keep homes secure and will do the same with any future evacuations. Once areas are evacuated, non-residents are not allowed in the affected areas.

Police are urging people to not drive around barricades. These barricades are put up for the safety of everyone. River Parks is closed. This area should be avoided have unstable ground, and any attempt to drive around barricades, especially in this area, is dangerous and puts your life and the lives of our first responders at risk.