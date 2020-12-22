CVS Begins Administering COVID Vaccine in Oklahoma Nursing Homes

An audio version of this story

Oklahoma is one of 12 states first on the list for a CVS Health program to administer COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities.

The first ones were given today at The Lodge at Brookline in Oklahoma City. CVS Health Senior Vice President for Pharmacy Chris Cox said the groundwork was already in place for an effort that will cover 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico by Jan. 4.

"For starters, our Omnicare business unit is the largest provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities across the country. And in addition, our pharmacists and technicians and other support staff have experience both giving vaccinations within long-term care facilities as well as providing COVID tests, where we’re doing — you know, testing in over 1,400 long-term care facilities throughout the pandemic," Cox said.

CVS Health estimates it will vaccinate 27,204 residents and staff across 176 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Oklahoma. CVS Pharmacy teams will visit each long-term care facility three times to make sure residents and staff get their initial shots and boosters.

The goal is vaccinating 4 million people in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities nationwide. CVS Caremark Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sree Chaguturu said the pharmacy chain was well-positioned for this vaccination effort and for eventual widespread vaccination.

"So, the Centers for Disease Control have a measure called social vulnerability index, and when we look at our stores, they’re equally split between very high vulnerability, high vulnerability, moderate and low. So, our stores are available across America, but they’re also equitably distributed," Chaguturu said.

CVS Health is an official provider in the Centers for Disease Control’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care program, meant to lessen the load facilities and local health departments face. Other partners are Walgreens and Managed Health Associates, Inc.