da Silva Named Deputy Chief of Staff

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum named Christina da Silva as his new Deputy Chief of Staff . She will begin the position on an. 14, 2019.

“Over the last two years, Christina da Silva has proven herself to be uniquely thoughtful in her work and passionately committed to those historically overlooked in our city,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I am excited for her to take that work to the next level in a new capacity as my Deputy Chief of Staff. In this role she will be empowered to incorporate her policy work across a broader spectrum, while also assisting Deputy Mayor Amy Brown and Chief of Staff Jack Blair with their daily management responsibilities. Christina is one of the great leaders in our city, and I am thankful she has agreed to serve the citizens of Tulsa.”

da Silva will be filling Amy Brown’s former role as Brown moves into the Deputy Mayor position on Jan. 14. da Silva currently serves as the Director of Community Development and Policy.