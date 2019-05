Damage is scattered across the Southwest Oklahoma area. Rocky is a small town of about 200 between Hobart and Cordell. A tornado hit the area last night, just before midnight.

Washita County Emergency Manager Sandy Settle says the twister did cause some damage, but flooding seems to be a bigger problem. He says there have been several water rescues.

The tornado did take down power and phone lines. It also took off the roof from a mobile home. However, Settle says the community was lucky.