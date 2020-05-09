Dance Tunes, and Lots of 'Em, on the Next All This Jazz

Catch the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 9th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

Our third-hour theme (running from 11pm till midnight) will be -- as we listen back to a stellar program that originally aired in 2017 -- Dance Tunes. Thus we'll hear such timeless rug-cutting themes as "Waltz for Debby," "Dolphin Dance," "Freedom Jazz Dance," and "King Porter Stomp," to name just a few. And elsewhere in our show, we'll dig the music of Ralph Alessi, Steve Kuhn, June Christy, and Roy Ayers.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz, across a wide range of styles, from 9 o'clock till midnight. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Duke Ellington to Duke Pearson, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

