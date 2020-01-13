Related Program: 
Daniel Hege Conducts the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in "Strauss and Schumann"

  Aired on Friday, January 10th.
    Aired on Friday, January 10th.

Our guest is Daniel Hege, who will tomorrow night (Saturday the 11th) conduct the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in its next concert. The program, titled "Strauss and Schumann," will offer an evening of lush, ornate, wholly gorgeous music. The night opens with J.S. Bach's "Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor," as orchestrated by Sir Edward Elgar. Next comes Richard Strauss' "Four Last Songs," featuring the acclaimed soprano Sarah Coburn. And finally: "Symphony No. 2" by Robert Schumann. Details are posted here

Classical Music
Conductors (in Classical Music)
J.S. Bach
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra
Sarah Coburn
Choral Music

