Dart Gets First Vaccine Dose

  • Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Jan. 15.
    Courtesy Tulsa Health Department

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

“We know that this vaccine is safe and effective, and we know that COVID can be a very serious illness for many people – and I don’t want to get sick. I encourage everybody to also get this vaccine,” said Dart.

In a press release, THD said Dart registered through the Oklahoma State Department of Health's vaccine portal and made his appointment as a qualifying member of "Phase 2" when the vaccine became available to him.

Dart, who has on multiple occasions expressed sadness over the death of his mother and his inability to visit his elderly father in Nebraska last year, said the vaccine represents one step closer to a family visit.

"I lost my mother in February. I’ve seen my father once since then, because of COVID. I got this vaccine so I can actually go and hug my dad," Dart said.

"According to the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS), THD has administered 7,383 vaccines to date. There have been 27,047 doses administered in Tulsa County and documented in OSIIS as of January 13th," THD said in the statement.

 

"Additionally, THD is working with health care partners to arrange for vaccine clinics specifically for Tulsa County teachers and staff who are age 65 and older, along with licensed Long Term Care facilities who are not registered under the federal program. THD is working with all Tulsa County school districts to provide information regarding how to access those mobile sites," the statement said.

