Deadline Extended for Tulsa County Flood Victims

The deadline for Tulsa County storm and flood victims to apply for federal assistance has been extended until August 14th. The original deadline was the 31st of this month. Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralichek says nearly 12-hundred individuals have already applied, but more time may be needed for some. The best way to apply is online at disasterassistance.gov. Some applications for FEMA assistance have been denied, but you have 60 days to appeal

FEMA field offices have closed, but the Small Business Administration emergency loan center in Sand Springs is still open.