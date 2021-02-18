Delayed COVID Vaccine Shipment Won't Hold Up Oklahoma Moving To Teachers, Adults With Health Issues

An audio version of this story.

State health officials said Thursday while winter storms have delayed delivery of this week’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, Oklahoma is in line for another supply bump.

Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said that will keep new priority groups on track to start getting vaccinated.

"We’re expecting to receive an additional 25% of supply from Pfizer as we begin vaccinating teachers and adults with comorbidities next week. This will make for a total anticipated 137,00 doses next week. This includes both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and accounts for both prime and boost doses," Reed said.

Appointments for teachers and adults with health conditions won’t be available on the vaccinate.Oklahoma.gov portal until Sunday.

"Because we want to continue to give that opportunity to the 65-plus, especially considering the weather issues this week. So, we want to give them an opportunity to go in and search for appointments and get those taken up before we start opening it up to that other group," Reed said.

Reed urges other eligible adults to look for appointments frequently in the meantime, as rescheduled clinics will mean slots added at irregular times.

Some vaccination partners have offered appointments to teachers and adults under 65 with health conditions with the state’s approval, but they did not schedule them through the state portal.