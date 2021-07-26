Related Program: 
StudioTulsa

The Delta Variant in Our Community: An Update on StudioTulsa Medical Monday

By 3 hours ago
  • Aired on Monday, July 26th.
    Aired on Monday, July 26th.

What is the Delta Variant, and how is it related to the novel Coronavirus? What exactly do we know about the rapid spread of the Delta Variant now happening in Tulsa County -- and across our state? And what's the relationship between this rate of spreading and Oklahoma's relatively low vaccination rate? Are there other Coronavirus variants out there -- either here in the US or worldwide? And when will American kids under the age of 12 be allowed to get vaxxed? Our guests on ST Medical Monday are Dr. Bruce Dart, Executive Director of the Tulsa Health Department, and Dr. Stanley Schwartz, the Chief Medical Officer at ZERO Card (who's also an expert on infectious diseases and epidemiology).

