Democratic Former State Senator Files Paperwork For Governor's Race

By 3 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Democratic state senator from Oklahoma City has filed paperwork to run for Oklahoma governor in 2022.

Connie Johnson filed a statement of organization last week with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, which allows her to start raising and spending money on her campaign.

Johnson is the first Democrat to file paperwork indicating plans to run for the seat. Former state Sen. Ervin Yen, a Republican from Oklahoma City, also has filed candidacy paperwork indicating he plans to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt in the GOP primary.

Johnson is a longtime opponent of the death penalty and the state’s high incarceration rate who has been a vocal supporter of legalizing marijuana. She ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018 and for U.S. Senate in 2014.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Politics
Democrats

